Monday’s Transactions

April 6, 2020 7:05 pm
 
BASEBALL
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed LHP John Cain and UT Dakota Popham.

Atlantic League of Professional Baseball

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Brandon Beachy.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Todd Gurley to a one-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DT Carl Davis.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced that LB Vince Biegel has signed a one-year tender

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced WR Kendrick Bourne has signed his one-year tender.

HOCKEY
AHL

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — signed D Wyatt Newpower.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Ed Kull interim director of athletics.

