Monday’s Transactions

April 13, 2020 7:01 pm
 
BASEBALL
Atlantic League of Professional Baseball

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Ryan Jackson.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Relieved general mangager Gar Forman of his duties. Named Arturas Karnisovas executive vice president of basketball operations. Named John Paxson senior advisor of basketball operations.

COLLEGE

STONY BROOK UNIVERSITY — Agreed to terms with women’s basketball coach Caroline McCombs on a contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

