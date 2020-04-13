Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Atlantic League of Professional Baseball

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Ryan Jackson.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Relieved general mangager Gar Forman of his duties. Named Arturas Karnisovas executive vice president of basketball operations. Named John Paxson senior advisor of basketball operations.

COLLEGE

STONY BROOK UNIVERSITY — Agreed to terms with women’s basketball coach Caroline McCombs on a contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

