Monday’s Transactions

April 20, 2020 6:18 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced RB Jeff Wilson has signed a one-year tender.

BASEBALL
Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Tristan Widra.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF John Sansone.

HOCKEY
Ontario Hockey League

HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed D Jorian Donovan.

Western Hockey League

VICTORIA ROYALS — Acquired D Jason Alexander and a third and seventh-round pick from Edmonton for C Kaid Olver, a fourth-round pick and a conditional 2023 fourth-round pick.

COLLEGE

CS NORTHRIDGE — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball head coach Jason Flowers.

GEORGETOWN — Signed women’s basketball PG Yasmin Ott to a national letter of intent.

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE — Announced men’s basketball G Devin Butts has transferred from Mississippi State.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Signed women’s basketball G Deja Cage.

NJ CITY — Named Davauni Brown community recreation director.

