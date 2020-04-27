Monday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with undrafted free agents; TE Ryan Becker, OL Jake Benzinger, WR Jermiah Braswell, DL T.J. Carter, OL Jackson Dennis, OL Drew Dickinson, S Reggie Floyd, OL Steven Gonzalez, S Reggie Floyd, OL Steven Gonzalez, RB Sirgeo Hoffman, TE Parker Houston, WR Shane Leatherbury, CB Zane Lewis, WR Rashad Medaris, WR Devin Phelps, DL Adam Shuler, LB Reggie Walker, WR JoJo Ward, RB Jonathan Ward, CB Jace Whittaker, CB Jarren Williams and CB Bejour Wilson.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with undrafted free agents; CB Tyler Hall, DE Austin Edwards, DT Hinwa Allieu, FB Mikey Daniel, LB Jordan Williams, LB Ray Wilborn, DE Bryson Young, DT Sailosi Latu, C Austin Capps, CB Delrick Abrams, LT Hunter Atkinson, TE Caleb Repp, WR Jalen McCleskey, RT Scottie Dill, WR Chris Rowland, TE Jared Pinkney, CB Rojesterman Farris, OT Evin Ksiezarczyk, WR Juwan Green and OG Justin Gooseberry.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived TE Dax Raymond.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Exercised fifth-year options on the contracts of DE Myles Garrett and TE David Njoku.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived S Tyvis Powell, TE Bug Howard, DL Deyon Sizer and DL Jay-Tee Tiuli.

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Tra Carson, LS James Fisher, G Casey Tucker and P Matt Wile.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived TE Billy Brown and WR Steve Ishmael.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with undrafted free agents; T Brady Aiello, TE Jake Bargas, WR Dan Chisena, CB Nevelle Clarke, WR Quartney Davis, S Myles Dorn, LB Jordan Fehr, TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, G Tyler Higby, C Jake Lacina, LB Blake Lynch and DT David Moa.

