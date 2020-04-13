Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

April 13, 2020 2:00 pm
 
Through April 12

1. Kevin Harvick, 164.

2. Joey Logano, 163.

3. Chase Elliott, 144.

4. Alex Bowman, 138.

5. Jimmie Johnson, 131.

6. Ryan Blaney, 123.

7. Aric Almirola, 121.

8. Kyle Larson, 121.

9. Matt DiBenedetto, 118.

10. Brad Keselowski, 118.

11. Denny Hamlin, 111.

12. Kyle Busch, 111.

13. Clint Bowyer, 105.

14. Chris Buescher, 102.

15. Martin Truex Jr, 96.

16. Kurt Busch, 90.

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 88.

18. Bubba Wallace, 87.

19. William Byron, 87.

20. Austin Dillon, 77.

21. Erik Jones, 77.

22. Cole Custer, 73.

23. Corey Lajoie, 68.

24. Ty Dillon, 68.

25. Tyler Reddick, 68.

26. John H. Nemechek, 63.

27. Michael McDowell, 60.

28. Brennan Poole, 40.

29. Ryan Newman, 36.

30. David Ragan, 33.

31. Daniel Suarez, 32.

32. Christopher Bell, 26.

33. Ryan Preece, 25.

34. Reed Sorenson, 17.

35. Quin Houff, 11.

36. Garrett Smithley, 7.

