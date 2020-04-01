All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ Miami 0 0 .000 _ New York 0 0 .000 _ Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 _ Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 0 0 .000 _ Colorado 0 0 .000 _ Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ San Diego 0 0 .000 _ San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Miami, ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.

San Francisco at Arizona, ppd.

Atlanta at San Diego, ppd.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Washington at Miami, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

Atlanta at San Diego, ppd.

San Francisco at Arizona, ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (TBD), ppd.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), ppd.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), ppd.

Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

San Diego at Colorado, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.

Miami at Atlanta, ppd.

