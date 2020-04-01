All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Miami, ppd.
Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.
San Francisco at Arizona, ppd.
Atlanta at San Diego, ppd.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Washington at Miami, ppd.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
Atlanta at San Diego, ppd.
San Francisco at Arizona, ppd.
Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (TBD), ppd.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), ppd.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), ppd.
Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
San Diego at Colorado, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.
Miami at Atlanta, ppd.
