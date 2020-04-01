Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

April 1, 2020 4:44 pm
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Miami, ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.

San Francisco at Arizona, ppd.

Atlanta at San Diego, ppd.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Washington at Miami, ppd.

        Check our coronavirus resource to see telework updates and other federal responses to the pandemic.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

Atlanta at San Diego, ppd.

San Francisco at Arizona, ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (TBD), ppd.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), ppd.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), ppd.

Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

San Diego at Colorado, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.

Miami at Atlanta, ppd.

