National League Glance

April 2, 2020 4:53 pm
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

___

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Washington at Miami, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

Atlanta at San Diego, ppd.

San Francisco at Arizona, ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, ppd.

Baltimore at St. Louis, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), ppd.

San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.

Miami (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Baltimore at St. Louis, ppd.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Miami at Atlanta, ppd.

San Diego at Colorado, ppd.

