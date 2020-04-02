All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Washington at Miami, ppd.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
Atlanta at San Diego, ppd.
San Francisco at Arizona, ppd.
Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, ppd.
Baltimore at St. Louis, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Arizona (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), ppd.
San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.
Miami (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Baltimore at St. Louis, ppd.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
Miami at Atlanta, ppd.
San Diego at Colorado, ppd.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.