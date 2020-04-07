All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ Miami 0 0 .000 _ New York 0 0 .000 _ Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 _ Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 0 0 .000 _ Colorado 0 0 .000 _ Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ San Diego 0 0 .000 _ San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

___

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Miami at Washington, ppd.

Toronto at Philadelphia, ppd.

San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, ppd.

Arizona at San Francisco, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Miami at Washington, ppd.

Toronto at Philadelphia, ppd.

San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.

Texas at Colorado, ppd.

Arizona at San Francisco, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), ppd.

Texas (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.

Miami (TBD) at Washington (TBD), ppd.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.

Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, ppd.

Arizona at San Francisco, ppd.

Atlanta at Miami, ppd.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, ppd.

