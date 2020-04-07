All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Miami at Washington, ppd.
Toronto at Philadelphia, ppd.
San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, ppd.
Arizona at San Francisco, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Miami at Washington, ppd.
Toronto at Philadelphia, ppd.
San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.
Texas at Colorado, ppd.
Arizona at San Francisco, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), ppd.
Texas (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.
Miami (TBD) at Washington (TBD), ppd.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.
Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, ppd.
Arizona at San Francisco, ppd.
Atlanta at Miami, ppd.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, ppd.
