National League Glance

April 26, 2020 10:00 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Detroit, ppd.

Miami at St. Louis, ppd.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Arizona at Cincinnati, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.

Milwaukee at Colorado, ppd.

Washington at San Francisco, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Detroit, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Arizona at Cincinnati, ppd.

Miami at St. Louis, ppd.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Milwaukee at Colorado, ppd.

Washington at San Francisco, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), ppd.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), ppd.

Philadelphia (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.

St. Louis (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Washington at Milwaukee, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, ppd.

Houston at Arizona, ppd.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, ppd.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

St. Louis at San Diego, ppd.

Sports News
