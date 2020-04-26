All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Detroit, ppd.
Miami at St. Louis, ppd.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Arizona at Cincinnati, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.
Milwaukee at Colorado, ppd.
Washington at San Francisco, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego at Detroit, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Arizona at Cincinnati, ppd.
Miami at St. Louis, ppd.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Milwaukee at Colorado, ppd.
Washington at San Francisco, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), ppd.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), ppd.
Philadelphia (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.
St. Louis (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Washington at Milwaukee, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, ppd.
Houston at Arizona, ppd.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, ppd.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
St. Louis at San Diego, ppd.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.