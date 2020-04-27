All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Sunday’s Games
San Diego at Detroit, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Arizona at Cincinnati, ppd.
Miami at St. Louis, ppd.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Milwaukee at Colorado, ppd.
Washington at San Francisco, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, ppd.
St. Louis at San Diego, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), ppd.
Washington (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.
Houston (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), ppd.
Philadelphia (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.
Minnesota (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), ppd.
St. Louis (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, ppd.
Houston at Arizona, ppd.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, ppd.
Washington at Milwaukee, ppd.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
St. Louis at San Diego, ppd.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.