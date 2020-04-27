Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

April 27, 2020 10:00 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Detroit, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Arizona at Cincinnati, ppd.

Miami at St. Louis, ppd.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Milwaukee at Colorado, ppd.

Washington at San Francisco, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, ppd.

St. Louis at San Diego, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), ppd.

Washington (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.

Houston (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), ppd.

Philadelphia (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), ppd.

St. Louis (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, ppd.

Houston at Arizona, ppd.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, ppd.

Washington at Milwaukee, ppd.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

St. Louis at San Diego, ppd.

