All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, ppd.
St. Louis at San Diego, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Washington at Milwaukee, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, ppd.
Houston at Arizona, ppd.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, ppd.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
St. Louis at San Diego, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), ppd.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), ppd.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.
Houston (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), ppd.
Philadelphia (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
Washington (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.
Minnesota (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), ppd.
St. Louis (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Milwaukee, ppd.
St. Louis at San Diego, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, ppd.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.