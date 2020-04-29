Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

April 29, 2020 10:00 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Washington at Milwaukee, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, ppd.

Houston at Arizona, ppd.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, ppd.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

St. Louis at San Diego, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, ppd.

Houston at Arizona, ppd.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, ppd.

Washington at Milwaukee, ppd.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

St. Louis at San Diego, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.

St. Louis (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), ppd.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Washington, ppd.

Colorado at Philadelphia, ppd.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Miami, ppd.

San Francisco at Cleveland, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, ppd.

