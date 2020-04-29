All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Washington at Milwaukee, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, ppd.
Houston at Arizona, ppd.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, ppd.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
St. Louis at San Diego, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, ppd.
Houston at Arizona, ppd.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, ppd.
Washington at Milwaukee, ppd.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
St. Louis at San Diego, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Washington (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.
St. Louis (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), ppd.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Washington, ppd.
Colorado at Philadelphia, ppd.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Miami, ppd.
San Francisco at Cleveland, ppd.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, ppd.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.