NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 28 14 .667 — Raptors 22 21 .512 6½ Delaware 22 21 .512 6½ Long Island 18 23 .439 9½ Westchester 17 24 .415 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Wisconsin 33 10 .767 — x-Canton 29 14 .674 4 Grand Rapids 25 18 .581 8 Fort Wayne 21 22 .488 12 Windy City 17 26 .395 16

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Lakeland 25 17 .595 — Capital City 22 21 .512 3½ College Park 20 23 .465 5½ Erie 13 30 .302 12½ Greensboro 9 34 .209 16½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 26 15 .634 — Sioux Falls 22 20 .524 4½ Oklahoma City 20 22 .476 6½ Iowa 19 24 .442 8

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Stockton 24 19 .558 — Agua Caliente 22 22 .500 2½ Santa Cruz 21 21 .500 2½ South Bay 19 25 .432 5½ Northern Arizona 9 33 .214 14½

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB x-Salt Lake City 30 12 .714 — Austin 24 18 .571 6 Texas 24 19 .558 6½ Rio Grande Valley 15 27 .357 15

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Advertisement

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.