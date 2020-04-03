Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

April 3, 2020 10:08 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 28 14 .667
Raptors 22 21 .512
Delaware 22 21 .512
Long Island 18 23 .439
Westchester 17 24 .415 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Wisconsin 33 10 .767
x-Canton 29 14 .674 4
Grand Rapids 25 18 .581 8
Fort Wayne 21 22 .488 12
Windy City 17 26 .395 16

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 25 17 .595
Capital City 22 21 .512
College Park 20 23 .465
Erie 13 30 .302 12½
Greensboro 9 34 .209 16½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 26 15 .634
Sioux Falls 22 20 .524
Oklahoma City 20 22 .476
Iowa 19 24 .442 8

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 24 19 .558
Agua Caliente 22 22 .500
Santa Cruz 21 21 .500
South Bay 19 25 .432
Northern Arizona 9 33 .214 14½

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
x-Salt Lake City 30 12 .714
Austin 24 18 .571 6
Texas 24 19 .558
Rio Grande Valley 15 27 .357 15

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

