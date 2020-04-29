Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL renews Thursday night streaming deal with Amazon

April 29, 2020 12:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has renewed its streaming deal with Amazon for Thursday night games for three years.

Amazon Prime Video and Twitch also will have exclusive streaming rights to one additional regular-season game in 2020.

Amazon Prime Video and Twitch will stream 11 Thursday night games broadcast by Fox, giving access to more than 150 million paid Prime members.

The regular-season weekend game streamed on those outlets will be played on a Saturday in the second half of the schedule. That game will be made available on free television in participating teams’ markets.

Advertisement

On Prime Video, members can choose to watch the Fox broadcast, the Fox Deportes Spanish-language coverage, and from exclusive alternative audio options.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

The NFL and Amazon first partnered on Thursday night games during the 2017 season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Speed Mentoring: Get Your Gov Career...
4|29 5G Ecosystem Forum
5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thunderbirds, Navy Blue Angels honor frontline COVID-19 workers

Today in History

2004: World War II Memorial opens on the Mall