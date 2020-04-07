NHL Calendar

Listen Live Sports

April 7, 2020 9:09 am
 
< a min read
      

(All dates set before season was suspended until further notice.)

April 4 — Regular season ends.

April 8 — Stanley Cup playoffs begin, ppd.

May 8-24 — IIHF World Championship, Zurich/Lausanne, Switzerland, ccd.

June 1-6 — NHL scouting combine, Buffalo, N.Y., ppd.

June 13 — Last possible day of Stanley Cup Final.

June 17 — NHL awards, Las Vegas, ppd.

June 26-27 — NHL draft, Montreal, ppd.

July 1 — Free agency begins, noon EDT.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

