Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Oklahoma State adds grad transfer Flavors to strong class

April 15, 2020 6:53 pm
 
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State has added graduate transfer Ferron Flavors Jr. to a Top 10 recruiting class.

The school announced Flavors’ signing on Wednesday.

Flavors, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 13.4 points and 3.5 rebounds for Cal Baptist last season. He shot 43.9% from 3-point range and made three 3s per game — both tops in the Western Athletic Conference and in the top 30 nationally. Flavors chose Oklahoma State over offers from schools including Seton Hall, Georgetown, Arizona State, Florida and Oregon.

Oklahoma State also signed signed four-star recruits Donovan Williams — Mr. Basketball in Nebraska — and Canadian Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, who has international experience.

Cade Cunningham is the star of a class that is ranked No. 4 by Rivals, No. 8 by ESPN and No. 9 by 247Sports. He was the 2020 Naismith High School Trophy winner and was the top high school player in the country according to USA Today, 247Sports and Rivals.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

