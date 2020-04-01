Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Patriots release third-string QB Cody Kessler

April 1, 2020 5:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — The Patriots have released quarterback Cody Kessler, their latest roster move at the position following the departure of Tom Brady in free agency.

Kessler spent time on New England’s practice squad last season. He was inactive for 11 regular-season games as the third-string quarterback behind Brady and Jarrett Stidham.

The Patriots agreed to a one-year deal with former Brady backup Brian Hoyer earlier this month.

Kessler was selected by Cleveland in the third round of the 2016 draft. He has played in 17 regular-season games with 12 starts during his four-year career that also included a stop in Jacksonville in 2018. He has completed 224 of 349 passes for 2,215 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
3|31 31st Annual NDIA SO/LIC Symposium...
3|31 Certified Government Meeting...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA stands on forefront of technology battling pandemics

Today in History

1970: President Nixon signs law requiring surgeon general warnings on cigarettes