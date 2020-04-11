Listen Live Sports

Portland State transfer Woods headed to Arizona State

April 11, 2020 6:29 pm
 
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Portland State transfer Holland Woods is headed home.

The junior guard from Glendale announced Saturday on Twitter that he’s returning to the Valley of the Sun to play for Arizona State.

A 6-foot-1 guard, Woods averaged 17.7 points, 5.2 assists and 2.5 as a junior last season. He earned first-team all-Big Sky honors and finished second in the conference in assists.

Nicknamed “Boo Boo,” Woods played at Glendale Apollo High School before spending the past three seasons at Portland State.

He will have to sit out a season under NCAA transfer rules unless he is granted a waiver.

