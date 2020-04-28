Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Prep star Nix decommits from UCLA to play for G League

April 28, 2020 3:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Nevada high school senior Daishen Nix has decommitted from UCLA and signed to play in the G League next season, joining fellow prep stars Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd in going pro.

G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said Tuesday the trio will play for a new team that won’t be affiliated with any existing G League franchise or NBA team. Details will be announced later.

Nix was named a McDonald’s All-American at Trinity International School in Las Vegas this season. The 6-foot-5 guard was ranked by ESPN as the top player in Nevada and 20th in the nation.

He had signed a national letter of intent with UCLA in November. Nix was UCLA coach Mick Cronin’s first signing since being named the Bruins’ coach in April 2019.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Four legged service members continue protecting lives

Today in History

1967: Muhammad Ali refuses Army induction