Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell dies at 84

April 5, 2020 9:11 pm
 
1 min read
      

Bobby Mitchell, the speedy late 1950s and ’60s NFL offensive star for the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins, has died. He was 84.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Sunday night that Mitchell’s family said he died in the afternoon. The Hall of Fame didn’t provide other details.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Bobby Mitchell,” Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker said in a statement. “The Game lost a true legend today. Bobby was an incredible player, a talented executive and a real gentleman to everyone with whom he worked or competed against. His wife Gwen and their entire family remain in our thoughts and prayers. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations.”

After starring in football and track at Illinois, Mitchell spent 11 seasons in the NFL. He played halfback for the Browns from 1958-61 and was a flanker for Washington from 1962-68. Mitchell was a three-time All-NFL selection and played in four Pro Bowls.

Advertisement

He was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 1983. The Hall of Fame flag on the museum’s campus will be flown at half-staff in Mitchell’s memory.

        Insight by VMware: Find out how agencies are reaching their fullest cloud potential in this exclusive ebook.

Mitchell grew up in Hot Springs, Arkansas, also earning starring in baseball in high school.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|6 Sea Air Space 2020
4|6 Transition Connection
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USACE, FEMA team up to battle to COVID-19

Today in History

1948: President Harry Truman signs Marshall Plan