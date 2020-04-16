Listen Live Sports

Raiders claim TE Paul Butler off waivers from Lions

April 16, 2020 6:58 pm
 
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders claimed tight end Paul Butler off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Butler spent time on the Raiders practice squad the past two seasons before signing with the Lions earlier this offseason. He joins a crowded tight end room that includes Darren Waller, Jason Witten, Foster Moreau, Derek Carrier and Nick O’Leary.

The Raiders also announced that backup quarterback Nathan Peterman and tackle David Sharpe signed their restricted free agent tenders worth about $2.1 million.

Kicker Daniel Carlson and defensive backs D.J. Killings and Dallin Leavitt signed their exclusive rights free agent tenders.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

