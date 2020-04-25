Listen Live Sports

RB Breida traded by 49ers to Dolphins for 5th-round pick

April 25, 2020 3:11 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Running back Matt Breida was traded to the Miami Dolphins by the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round draft pick Saturday.

The 49ers used the pick to select West Virginia tackle Colton McKivitz.

Breida, who is from Brandon, Florida, averaged 5.0 yards per carry in three seasons with the 49ers and has 67 career receptions. Last year he rushed for 623 yards in 13 games but saw little action late in the season.

Breida is likely to share playing time with Jordan Howard, who was acquired in free agency last month. The Dolphins ranked last in the NFL in rushing in 2019, and 37-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was their leading rusher.

Breida signed a restricted free agent tender this month worth about $3.3 million. The 49ers still have running backs Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jerick McKinnon under contract for 2020.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

