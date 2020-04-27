Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Reds longtime scout , Mariners exec George Zuraw dies at 89

April 27, 2020 4:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — Longtime Cincinnati Reds scout and former Seattle Mariners executive George Zurow has died in Florida. He was 89.

The Reds confirmed that he died Friday. No further details were available.

Zurow started his scouting career with the Pirates and worked for Cincinnati from 1968-88 during the glory years of the Big Red Machine. Players he helped sign included Ray Knight, who took over at third base when Pete Rose moved to Philadelphia.

Knight managed the Reds from 1996-97, when he was replaced by Jack McKeon.

Zurow went from Cincinnati to Seattle, where he was an assistant vice president. He also worked for the Pirates and Rays before retiring in 2007.

___

