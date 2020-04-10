Listen Live Sports

Report: Brees to move to NBC after playing career is over

April 10, 2020 5:09 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Drew Brees might have secured his plans once his playing career has ended.

The New York Post is reporting that Brees will join NBC after he retires. The 41-year old New Orleans Saints quarterback will be going into his 20th NFL season this year.

Brees is expected to begin as an analyst on Notre Dame games and in the studio for “Football Night in America” before eventually moving into the “Sunday Night Football” booth.

An NBC spokesman said in an email to The Associated Press: “Like all NFL fans, we look forward to watching Drew continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we are confident his post-playing career will be just as successful.”

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth have been paired in the Sunday night booth since 2009.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

