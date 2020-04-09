Listen Live Sports

Rich Eisen’s show to begin 2-month run on NBCSN

April 9, 2020 5:10 pm
 
Rich Eisen’s weekday talk show will have a new home for the next two months.

NBC Sports Network announced Thursday that “The Rich Eisen Show” will air on the channel beginning Monday at 1 p.m. EST. That will be the last two hours of the show, which begins at noon on a network of national radio affiliates, including Sirius/XM, as well as on PodcastOne.

The show, which started in October 2014, is based out of Los Angeles and attracts an eclectic mix of guests from sports and entertainment.

“I’ve known folks at NBC for quite some time and they have known about the show,” Eisen said. “With NBC having the NFL and other sports associated with it as well as the different shows with NBC/Universal, it is something I am looking forward to.”

NBCSN will have three hours of sports talk Monday through Friday. Mike Tirico’s “Lunch Talk Live” started Monday and airs for an hour at noon.

Eisen’s show used to be simulcast on AT&T’s Audience Network before that channel was shuttered at the end of February. He has streamed the show on YouTube since then and will continue to do so.

Eisen said the move to YouTube has provided another element because of the back and forth interaction with people in the chat rooms.

“I’m more of a linear guy but I am becoming a streaming advocate. It can be aired internationally, it is reaching different demographics and it is amazing how many people can see it,” Eisen said.

