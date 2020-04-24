Listen Live Sports

Saints take Michigan center Ruiz with 24th pick in NFL draft

April 24, 2020 12:01 am
 
2 min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) —

The New Orleans Saints have selected Michigan center Cesar Ruiz with the 24th overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-3, 307-pound Ruiz joins an offensive line that has all five starters returning, including center Erik McCoy, who was New Orleans’ top draft pick a year ago in the second round.

The Saints, however, value linemen who have versatility and Ruiz could provide important depth, if not compete for a starting role, at any of the interior line positions.

The pick also should strengthen the unit responsible for protecting record-setting 41-year-old quarterback Drew Brees.

Ruiz, who grew up in Camden, New Jersey, started five games at right guard for Michigan as a freshman. He started all 13 games as both a sophomore and junior at center, and was named second-team All-Big Ten last season.

The Saints have most core players back from the past three seasons, all of which included NFC South Division crowns — and 13-3 records each of the past two regular seasons.

With no glaring holes no the roster, the Saints had the flexibility to choose the player they liked best, regardless of position.

It appeared that a playmaking linebacker or receiver could help New Orleans most.

One pick before the Saints were on the clock, the Los Angeles Chargers traded up for New England’s 22nd overall choice and took Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, who was just the second linebacker taken overall. Still, some leading linebacker prospects were available when the Saints made their selection. They included Texas Tech’s Jordan Brooks, who Seattle took three picks later, and LSU’s Patrick Queen, whom Baltimore drafted 28th.

Five receivers were taken before the Saints’ selection, but those still available at pick 24 included Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk, who was taken 25th overall by San Francisco, and Clemson’s Tee Higgins.

Instead, New Orleans went with Ruiz, who joins an offense that ranked ninth in the NFL last season, averaging 373.9 yards per game, including 265.3 yards through the air and 108.6 yards on the ground.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

