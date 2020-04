By The Associated Press

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Brian Hill to his original-round tender.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived LB Jake Carlock, LB Jamal Davis II, WR Andy Jones, CB Linden Stephens, DT Gerald Willis and WR Terry Wright.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed G Jacob Ingham to a three-year entry-level contract.

