Saturday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Acquired OT Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins for a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded 2020 fifth-round draft pick to the San Francisco 49ers for RB Matt Breida.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Acquired WR Marquise Goodwin and 2020 sixth-round pick No. 210 in exchange for 2020 sixth-round pick No. 190.

