Saturday's Transactions

April 25, 2020 7:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Traded INF Ryan Long to the Lincoln Saltdogs (AA).

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Matt McGarry.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Traded CB Quincy Wilson to the New York Jets for 2020 sixth-round pick No. 211.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded 2020 fifth-round draft pick to the San Francisco 49ers for RB Matt Breida.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Acquired WR Marquise Goodwin and 2020 sixth-round pick No. 210 in exchange for 2020 sixth-round pick No. 190.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Acquired OT Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins for a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick.

