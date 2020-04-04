Listen Live Sports

Serbia striker Prijovic arrested for flouting virus curfew

April 4, 2020 9:02 am
 
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia soccer player Aleksandar Prijovic has been arrested for flouting the curfew imposed to curb the coronavirus spread.

A police statement said on Saturday that Prijovic and 19 others had gathered at a hotel in Belgrade, violating the country’s 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. lockdown orders.

The 29-year-old striker, who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad, is the second Serbian international to have flouted the Balkan nation’s state of emergency orders.

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic was also caught violating the stay-at-home decree when he attended his girlfriend’s birthday party at a Belgrade cafe last month.

Those who flout the restrictive measures face hefty fines or up to three years in jail.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

