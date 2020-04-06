Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Son to undertake military service during EPL suspension

April 6, 2020 11:26 am
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham forward Heung-min Son will undertake mandatory military service in his native South Korea while the English Premier League is suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak, the club said on Monday.

Son will begin military service this month, Tottenham said, and return to London in May.

Son is in quarantine in South Korea after returning to his home country while he recovered from a broken arm he sustained during a league game against Aston Villa on Feb. 16.

The Premier League said last week that play will not be able to resume by the start of May amid the pandemic and that the season will restart only when it is “safe and appropriate to do so.”

Advertisement

___

        Insight by VMware: Find out how agencies are reaching their fullest cloud potential in this exclusive ebook.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|6 Sea Air Space 2020
4|6 Transition Connection
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Corpsmen treat patients aboard USNS Mercy

Today in History

1917: America enters World War I