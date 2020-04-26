Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

South Carolina F A.J. Lawson declares for NBA draft

April 26, 2020 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina leading scorer A.J. Lawson is entering the NBA draft for a second straight season.

Gamecocks coach Frank Martin confirmed Sunday that Lawson would not hire an agent, meaning he could return to the team for his junior season.

Lawson is a 6-foot-6 forward from Toronto, Canada considered an NBA prospect when he stepped on campus two seasons ago. He entered the draft last year, but was not invited to the league’s combine. He held individual workouts for several teams before coming back to the Gamecocks.

He started all 31 games this season at South Carolina, averaging a team-best 13.4 points a game. The NBA draft combine is scheduled for May 21-24.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Barry stand watch

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established with $5,000 appropriation