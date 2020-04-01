Sports on TV

Listen Live Sports

April 1, 2020 11:21 am
 
< a min read
      
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, April 6

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —

Tuesday, April 7

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —

Wednesday, April 8

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —

Thursday, April 9

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —

Friday, April 10

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —

Saturday, April 11
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races —

Sunday, April 12
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races —

