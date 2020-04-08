Sports on TV

Adv11 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, April 13

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —

Tuesday, April 14

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —

Wednesday, April 15

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —

Thursday, April 16 HORSE RACING 1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races —

Friday, April 17 HORSE RACING 1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races —

Saturday, April 18 HORSE RACING 1:30 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races —

Sunday, April 19 HORSE RACING 1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

6 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races —

