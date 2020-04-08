Sports on TV

Listen Live Sports

April 8, 2020 11:21 am
 
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, April 13

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —

Tuesday, April 14

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —

Wednesday, April 15

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —

Thursday, April 16
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races —

Friday, April 17
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races —

Saturday, April 18
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races —

Sunday, April 19
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

6 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races —

