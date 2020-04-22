Sports on TV

Listen Live Sports

April 22, 2020 10:48 am
 
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, April 27

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —

Tuesday, April 28

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —

Wednesday, April 29
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.

FS1 — Wednesday Night iRacing Series —

Thursday, April 30 —

Friday, May 1
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live! —

Saturday, May 2
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live! —

Sunday, May 3
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live! —

