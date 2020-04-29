Sports on TV

|Adv02
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, May 4
NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —
|Tuesday, May 5
|AUTO RACING
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws iRacing: The eDirt Racing Shootout —
|Wednesday, May 6
|AUTO RACING
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Wednesday Night iRacing Series: Week 4 —
NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —
|Friday, May 8
|HORSE RACING
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live! —
|Saturday, May 9
|HORSE RACING
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live! —
|Sunday, May 10
|HORSE RACING
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
NBCSN — Trackside Live! —
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.