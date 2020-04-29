Sports on TV

Adv02 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, May 4

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —

Tuesday, May 5 AUTO RACING 8 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws iRacing: The eDirt Racing Shootout —

Wednesday, May 6 AUTO RACING 7 p.m.

FS1 — Wednesday Night iRacing Series: Week 4 —

Thursday, May 7

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —

Friday, May 8 HORSE RACING 4 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live! —

Saturday, May 9 HORSE RACING 4 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live! —

Sunday, May 10 HORSE RACING 1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live! —

