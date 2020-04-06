Listen Live Sports

Stanford point guard Tyrell Terry declares for NBA draft

April 6, 2020 9:46 pm
 
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford freshman point guard Tyrell Terry has declared for the NBA draft.

Terry announced his decision Monday to enter the draft without forfeiting his collegiate eligibility. He could still withdraw from consideration before June 3 and return to school. That deadline could be extended because the NBA season is on hold due to the new coronavirus.

The 6-foot-1 Terry averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his only season at Stanford. He had the second-highest scoring average for a freshman in school history.

