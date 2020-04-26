Sunday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; RB Jonathan Ward, WR Cedric Boyd II, WR Shane Leatherbury, TE Ryan Becker, OT Jake Benzinger, G Jackson Dennis, G Steve Gonzalez, G Andrew Dickinson, DT T.J. Carter, DE Adam Shuler, CB Zane Lewis, CB Jace Whittaker, CB Jarren Williams and S Reggie Floyd.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; RB Mikey Daniel, WR Jalen McCleskey, WR Juwan Green, WR Chris Rowland, TE Jared Pinkney, TE Caleb Repp, OL Evin Ksiezarczyk, OL Hunter Atkinson, OL Austin Capps, OL Scottie Dill, DT Sailosi Latu, DL Hinwa Allieu, DE Austin Edwards, LB Bryson Young, LB Rayshawn Wilborn, LB Jordan Williams, CB Rojesterman Farris, CB Tyler Hall and CB Delrick Abrams Jr.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; QB Tyler Huntley, RB Bronson Rechsteiner, RB, Ty’son Williams, WR Jaylon Moore, TE Jacob Breeland, TE Eli Wolf, OL Daishawn Dixon, C Trystan Colon-Castillo, C Sean Pollard, DT Aaron Crawford, DE John Daka, DE Chauncey Rivers, DE Marcus Willoughby, ILB Kristian Welch, DB Jeff Hector, CB Josh Nurse, CB Khalil Dorsey, S Nigel Warrior, K Jake Vogel and P Dom Maggio.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; RB Antonio Williams, TE/FB Reggie Gilliam, OL Marquel Harrell, OL Brandon Walton, OL Trey Adams, CB Ike Brown, DB Josh Thomas and S Garrett Taylor.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; RB Rodney Smith, WR Omar Bayless, WR TreVontae Hights, TE Cam Sutton, TE Giovanni Ricci, OL Branden Bowen, C Frederick Mauigoa, OG Mike Horton, DT Myles Adams, LB Jason Ferris, LB Sam Franklin Jr., LB Chris Orr, LB Jordan Mack and CB Myles Hartsfield.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; RB Artavis Pierce, WR Ahmad Wagner, OL Dieter Eiselen, OL Badara Traore, DL LaCale London, DL Trevon Swain, LB Ledarius Mack and LB Rashad Smith.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-sign S Brandon Wilson to a one-year contract. Signed Undrafted Free Agents; RB Devwah Whaley, WR Scotty Washington, OL Josh Knipfel, OL Clay Cordasco, LB Kendall Futrell, LB Marcel Spears Jr. and CB Isaiah Swann.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; QB Kevin Davidson, RB Benny LeMay, RB Brian Herrien, WR Tony Brown, WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, TE Nate Wieting, OT Alex Taylor, OL Drake Dorbeck, DE George Obinna, DL Jeffery Whatley, LB Solomon Ajayi, DB Jameson Houston, CB A.J. Green, S Jovante Moffatt and S Elijah Benton.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; RB Sewo Olonilua, TE Sean McKeon, OT Terence Steele, DE Ron’Dell Carter, DE Garrett Marino, DE LaDarius Hamilton, LB Francis Bernard and Edge Azur Kamara.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; QB Riley Neal, RB Levante Bellamy, WR Zimari Manning, WR Kendall Hinton, OL Hunter Watts, DB Essang Bassey and DB Douglas Coleman III.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; FB Luke Sellers, TE Hunter Bryant, DB Jalen Elliott, DB Bobby Price, DB Jeremiah Dinson, P Arryn Siposs and LS Steven Wirtel.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; QB Jalen Morton, RB Patrick Taylor, WR Darrell Stewart, TE/FB Jordan Jones, OT Zack Johnson, OG Travis Bruffy, DE Willington Previlon, DE Tipa Galeai, LB Krys Barnes, DB Marc-Antoine Dequoy, CB Stanford Samuels, CB Will Sunderland and S Henry Black.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; RB Scott Phillips, TE Dylan Stapleton, WR Tyler Simmons, G Cordel Iwuagwu, OL Elex Woodworth, DT Auzoyah Alufohai, LB Jamir Jonesand LB Jan Johnson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; WR Demichael Harris, OL Carter O’Donnell, DL Kameron Cline, DE Kendall Coleman, DT Chris Williams, CB Travis Reed, S Donald Rutledge Jr. and K Rodrigo Blankenship.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; RB Tavien Feaster, RB James Robinson, WR Marvelle Ross, WR Josh Hammond, TE Ben Ellefson, OL Doug Costin, OT Steven Nielsen, LB Nate Evans, CB Kobe Wilson, CB Luq Barcoo, DB Amari Henderson, S J.R. Reed, LS Ross Matiscik and K/P Brandon Wright.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; WR Andre Baccellia, WR Maurice French, WR Justice Shelton-Mosley, WR Cody White, WR Aleva Hifo, WR Kalija Lipscomb, OL Yasir Durant, OL Darryl Williams, OG Jovahn Fair, DT Tershawn Wharton, LB Omari Cobb, LB Bryan Wright, CB Javaris Davis, DB Hakeem Bailey, S Rodney Clemons, CB Jalen Julius, CB Lavert Hill and P Tommy Townsend.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; WR George Mariner, TE Nick Bowers, DL Mike Panasiuk, LB Javin White, CB Madre Harper, LS Liam McCullough and K Dominik Eberle.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; RB Darius Bradwell, FB Bobby Holly, FB Gabe Nabers, WR Jeff Cotton, WR Dalton Schoen, TE Jared Rice, T Ryan Roberts, G Joshua Dunlop, G Nate Gilliam, DE Jesse Lemonier, DE Joe Gaziano, DT Breiden Fehoko, DT T.J. Smith, LB Asmar Bilal, LB Cole Christiansen, LB Romeo Finley, CB John Brannon, CB Kevin McGill and CB Donte Vaughn.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; QB Josh Love, QB Bryce Perkins, RB James Gilbert, RB Xavier Jones, WR Earnest Edwards, WR Trishton Jackson, WR JJ Koski, WR Brandon Polk, WR Easop Winston, OL Cohl Cabral, DL Eric Banks, DL Mike Hoecht, DL Sam Reener, DL Jonah Williams, LB Greg Reaves, LB Christian Rozeboom, DB JuJu Hughes, CB Dayan Lake, CB Tyrique McGhee and CB Levonta Taylor.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Kavon Frazier. Waived LB Terrill Hanks, S Montre Hartage, LS Taybor Pepper and RB Samaje Perine. Signed Undrafted Free Agents; WR Kirk Merritt, WR Matt Cole, TE Bryce Sterk, OL Donnell Stanley, OL Nick Kaltmayer, DT Benito Jones, DL Ray Lima and DE Tyshun Render.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; WR Quartney Davis, TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, OL Brady Aiello, OL Tyler Higby, OL Jake Lacina, DT David Moa, LB Blake Lynch, CB Nevelle Clarke and CB Myles Dorn.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; QB Brian Lewerke, QB J’Mar Smith, RB JJ Taylor, WR Will Hastings, WR Sean Riley, WR Jeff Thomas, WR Isaiah Zuber, TE Rashod Berry, DT Bill Murray, DT Courtney Wallace, DE Nick Coe, DE Trevon Hill, ILB De’Jon Harris, ILB Kyahva Tezino and CB Myles Bryant.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with QB Taysom Hill on a two-year contract. Signed QB Jameis Winston to a one-year contract. Signed Undrafted Free Agents; RB Tony Jones Jr., WR Juwan Johnson, WR Marquez Callaway, OT Calvin Throckmorton, OL Jordan Steckler, OT Darrin Paulo, DT Malcolm Roach, LB Joe Bachie, DE Gus Cumberlander, DB Tino Ellis and DB Keith Washington.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; QB Case Cookus, RB Javon Leake, WR Derrick Dillon, WR Austin Mack, WR Binjimen Victor, WR Rysen John, TE Kyle Markway, OL Kyle Murphy, DE Dana Levine, Edge Niko Lalos and DB Christian Angulo.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; WR Lawrence Cager, WR George Campbell, OT Jared Hilbers, DT Sterling Johnson, DT Domenique Davis, LB Bryce Huff, DB Shyheim Carter, CB Javelin Guidry Jr. and CB Lamar Jackson.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; QB Khalil Tate, RB Adrian Killins, RB Michael Warren, WR Manasseh Bailey, TE Noah Togiai, G Julian Good-Jones, C Luke Juriga, DT Raequan Williams, LB Dante Olson, CB Grayland Arnold, CB Michael Jaquet, CB Elijah Riley and CB Prince Smith.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released RB Darrin Hall, WR Jamal Custis and S Tray Matthews. Signed Undrafted Free Agents; FB Spencer Nigh, G Christian Montano, DE Josiah Coatney, DE Calvin Taylor, LB John Houston, LB Leo Lewis, LB James Lockhart, CB Trajan Bandy, CB James Pierre and P Corliss Waitman.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; QB Broc Rutter, RB Salvon Ahmed, RB JaMycal Hasty, FB Josh Hokit, WR Chris Finke, DL Darrion Daniels, LB Jonas Griffith, LB/S Ronnell Perkins, S Jared Mayden and CB DeMarkus Acy.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released OL D.J. Fluker and OL Justin Britt. Signed Undrafted Free Agents; QB Anthony Gordon, RB Anthony Jones, RB Patrick Carr, WR Aaron Fuller, WR Seth Dawkins, TE Tyler Mabry, OL Tommy Champion, DT Marcus Webb, DT Josh Avery, DE/LB Eli Mencer, S Chris Miller, CB Gavin Heslop, CB Kemah Siverand and DB Debione Renfro.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; QB Reid Sinnett, LB Cam Gill and OL John Molchon.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; RB Cameron Scarlett, WR Mason Kinsey, WR Kyle Williams, WR Kristian Wilkerson, TE Tommy Hudson, C Aaron Brewer, OL Brandon Kemp, OT Anthony McKinney, DT Teair Tart, DT Kobe Smith, LB Khaylan Kearse-Thomas, LB Cale Garrett and K Tucker McCann.

WASHIGTON REDSKINS — Signed Undrafted Free Agents; QB Steven Montez, WR Isaiah Wright, WR Johnathon Johnson and TE Thaddeus Moss.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Austin Rueschhoff on an entry-level contract.

