Tamika Catchings Career Stats

|College
|Tennessee
|Season
|G
|FG%
|FT%
|Pts
|Reb
|1997-98
|39
|.537
|.760
|18.2
|8.0
|1998-99
|34
|.513
|.775
|16.6
|7.3
|1999-00
|37
|.475
|.767
|15.7
|7.9
|2000-01
|17
|.477
|.806
|16.6
|8.8
|Total
|127
|.505
|.771
|16.6
|7.9
|Regular Season
|Year, Team
|G
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|Ast
|Pts
|2002
|IND
|32
|.419
|.815
|8.6
|3.7
|18.6
|2003
|IND
|34
|.432
|.847
|8.0
|3.4
|19.7
|2004
|IND
|34
|.385
|.854
|7.3
|3.4
|16.7
|2005
|IND
|34
|.383
|.788
|7.8
|4.2
|14.7
|2006
|IND
|32
|.407
|.809
|7.5.
|3.7
|16.3
|2007
|IND
|21
|.417
|.820
|9.0
|4.7
|16.6
|2008
|IND
|25
|.391
|.800
|6.3
|3.3
|13.3
|2009
|IND
|34
|.386
|.873
|7.2
|3.1
|15.1
|2010
|IND
|34
|.484
|.849
|7.1
|4.0
|18.2
|2011
|IND
|33
|.438
|.883
|7.1
|3.5
|15.5
|2012
|IND
|34
|.432
|.864
|7.6
|3.1
|17.4
|2013
|IND
|30
|.396
|.861
|7.1
|2.4
|17.7
|2014
|IND
|16
|.446
|.790
|6.4
|1.9
|16.1
|2015
|IND
|30
|.382
|.868
|7.1
|2.2
|13.1
|2016
|IND
|34
|.433
|.862
|7.1
|1.9
|12.7
|Totals
|457
|.448
|.840
|7.3
|3.3
|16.1
|Playoffs
|Year, Team
|G
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|Ast
|Pts
|2002
|IND
|3
|.489
|.818
|10.7
|2.3
|20.3
|2005
|IND
|4
|.356
|.786
|9.3
|2.3
|17.3
|2006
|IND
|2
|.323
|.667
|6.0
|3.5
|14.0
|2007
|IND
|6
|.370
|.878
|11.0
|3.2
|15.8
|2008
|IND
|3
|.441
|.933
|7.7
|6.0
|20.3
|2009
|IND
|10
|.459
|.850
|10.4
|5.4
|17.2
|2010
|IND
|3
|.413
|.813
|8.7
|3.0
|18.7
|2011
|IND
|6
|.333
|.783
|8.3
|2.3
|10.0
|2012
|IND
|10
|.376
|.897
|8.5
|3.1
|19.0
|2013
|IND
|4
|.431
|.781
|7.8
|2.5
|18.5
|2014
|IND
|5
|.311
|.900
|9.2
|3.2
|16.6
|2015
|IND
|11
|.433
|.857
|6.9
|2.6
|16.3
|2016
|IND
|1
|.333
|.833
|10.0
|0.0
|13.0
|Totals
|68
|.397
|.854
|8.8
|3.3
|16.8
WNBA championships — 1 (2012)
MVP — 1 (2011)
Finals MVP — 1 (2012)
All-Star Games — 10 (2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015)
All-WNBA First Team — 7 (2002-2003, 2006, 2009-2012)
All-WNBA Second Team — 5 (2004-2005, 2007, 2013, 2015)
WNBA Rookie of the Year — 2002
WNBA Defensive Player of the Year — 5 (2005-2006, 2009-2010, 2012)
WNBA All-Defensive Team — 12 (2005-2016)
