Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Texans release Gipson a year into three-year contract

April 28, 2020 6:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

The Houston Texans have released veteran safety Tashuan Gipson just one year after signing him to a three-year, $22.5 million contract.

Gipson started 14 games for Houston last season before landing on injured reserve because of a back injury. The 29-year-old Gipson had 55 tackles and three interceptions in his one season with the Texans.

Gipson came to the Texans after spending the previous three seasons with the Jaguars. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Browns where he was selected to his only Pro Bowl in 2014.

Gipson became expendable after the Texans signed Eric Murray to a three-year, $20.5 million deal last month. Houston’s other starting safety is Justin Reid.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Four legged service members continue protecting lives

Today in History

1967: Muhammad Ali refuses Army induction