Texas Tech freshman Ramsey exploring NBA draft, could return

April 25, 2020 8:59 pm
 
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey is exploring the NBA draft while keeping open his options to return to the Red Raiders.

The school said Saturday that Ramsey would enter his name in the draft without representation of an agent.

Ramsey was Tech’s leading scorer and fifth in the Big 12 Conference with 15 points a game. The 6-foot-4 guard was voted the league’s newcomer of the year and was a second-team AP All-Big 12 selection. He ranked second in the league by making 42.6% of his 3-pointers.

Underclassmen have until June 3 to withdraw their name from the draft, which is scheduled for June 25.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

