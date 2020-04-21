Listen Live Sports

The Latest: 2nd Motorsport Games event postponed until 2021

April 21, 2020 5:19 am
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The second edition of FIA’s Motorsport Games has been postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The multi-disciple event between various nations was scheduled for Oct. 23-25 at the Circuit Paul Ricard near designated host city Marseille. The new dates are Oct. 22-24 next year at the same place.

The next games are set to see the introduction of rally and historic motorsport events.

Paul Ricard also hosts a Formula One race. It is scheduled for June 28 but widely expected to become the 10th of 22 races this season to be called off amid the virus outbreak.

South Korea’s professional baseball league has decided to begin its season on May 5.

The games will be played without fans until the risk of infection from the coronavirus is gone.

The league plans to maintain a 144-game regular-season schedule but has decided scrap its all-star game and shorten the first round of the playoffs from a best-of-five to best-of-three series.

The KBO says it could shorten the regular season if infections erupt. The league will advise players to wear face masks in locker rooms and require them to download smartphone apps to report their daily health status to league officials.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

