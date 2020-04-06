Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Bayern Munich players return to training

April 6, 2020 6:48 am
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Bayern Munich players have returned to training in small groups despite restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision by the German champions came after some rival clubs made similar moves. Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg have had players train in pairs or small groups.

Bayern said Sunday that the training session would “be done in coordination with government policy and the relevant authorities.” The club added that “it goes without saying that all hygiene regulations will be strictly observed.”

German league games have been suspended until at least April 30. Clubs and the league have discussed resuming the league without fans and with regular virus tests for players and staff.

No German league games have been played since March 8.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

