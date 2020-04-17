Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Golf tournaments in Germany and France canceled

April 17, 2020 5:45 am
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The BMW International Open in Germany and the Open de France golf tournaments have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and the Scottish Open has been postponed.

The BMW International Open was to be played in Munich from June 25-28 and the Open de France was scheduled to take place a week later.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has banned large public gatherings in the country through August 31 and the French government has done the same until mid-July.

The Scottish Open was scheduled to be played from July 9-12. Discussions on a rescheduled date are ongoing.

