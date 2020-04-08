Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Italian Olympian Sabia dies with virus at 56

April 8, 2020 6:09 am
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

A two-time Olympic finalist in the 800 meters has died after getting infected with the coronavirus.

The Italian Olympic Committee says Donato Sabia has died. He was 56.

CONI says he is the first Italian Olympian to die with the virus.

Sabia finished fifth in the 800 at the 1984 Los Angeles Games and seventh at the 1988 Seoul Games. He also won the 800 at the 1984 European Indoor Championships.

Sabia died in his hometown of Potenza in southern Italy shortly after his father also died from the virus.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

