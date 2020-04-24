Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Fangio gets tech support for draft opener

April 24, 2020 6:34 pm
 
1 min read
      

The Latest on the second and third rounds of the NFL draft.

___

The Denver Broncos are hoping to get off to a better start in Day 2 of the NFL draft. Coach Vic Fangio says his internet and cable TV locked up on him Thursday just when the NFL draft was about to start.

The Broncos didn’t draft until the 15th pick, but Fangio says his IT expert, Russ Trainor, was frazzled.

Trainor summoned some Comcast engineers nearby and they quickly arrived at Fangio’s house to fix the problem.

Fangio says the cable guys had him back up and running within a few minutes.

___

Safety and running back.

Positions that were somewhat or totally ignored in the first round of the draft figure to get a lot of attention on the second day of selections.

The second and third rounds of the virtual draft could see, pardon the pun, a run on running backs. Only one, LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire, went on Thursday, to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the final spot.

Look for Georgia’s D’Andre Swift, Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, Ohio State’s J.K Dobbins, Utah’s Zack Moss and Florida State’s Cam Akers to find homes.

No safeties went — six cornerbacks were chosen — in the opening round. Alabama’s Xavier McKinney, LSU’s Grant Delpit, Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield Jr., and Georgia’s J.R Reed are available.

As usual, the spotlight will shine on any quarterback remaining. That means Jake Fromm of Georgia, Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma and Jacob Eason of Washington could be called out by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

