Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

The Latest: Real Sociedad soccer players to resume training

April 12, 2020 8:02 am
 
< a min read
      

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Real Sociedad plans to have its players resume training individually this week. It would make it the first Spanish club to resume activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The club says players will have the option to start practicing at the team’s training center after the Spanish government decided to ease some of its lockdown measures.

Advertisement

Non-essential workers will be allowed to return to their positions this week while observing social-distancing guidelines and other restrictions. Group activities will remain prohibited as Spain enters its fifth week of confinement because of the pandemic.

        Insight by Anomali: Find out how agencies sharing cyber efforts in this exclusive ebook.

It was not yet clear whether the government will allow Real Sociedad to open its training center, though, as most sports facilities are still supposed to remain closed.

Real Sociedad says players have been training at home for the last month. The club prepared individual training routines for players and sent them stationary bicycles and treadmills.

Spain has reported its lowest daily growth in confirmed coronavirus infections in three weeks, with the total at about 166,000.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
4|14 12th Annual Oracle Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA is taking necessary precautions at facilities

Today in History

1790: US patent system created