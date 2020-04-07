Listen Live Sports

...

The Latest: Spain not expecting soccer until late May

April 7, 2020 6:10 am
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The president of the Spanish soccer league says he is not contemplating returning to action before the end of May.

The country is expected to remain under lockdown until April 26.

Javier Tebas says other scenarios are also being studied. They include having the European competitions restarting only by the end of June and not conflicting with the domestic leagues.

Tebas says it is very likely the league will restart with games in empty stadiums and that matches in venues with reduced capacity will also eventually be an option.

The league president says it has been “impossible” to reach a deal with players on the salary reductions needed to reduce the financial impact of the crisis but he expects the majority of the clubs to reach agreements with players.

___

South Korea’s professional baseball league says it hopes to start practice games between teams on April 21 before possibly opening the season in early May.

The Korea Baseball Organization says the plans are contingent on the country’s coronavirus caseload continuing to slow.

The KBO will advise players to wear face masks in locker rooms and require them to download smartphone apps to report their daily health status to league officials.

South Korea reported 47 new cases for the second consecutive day as infections continued to wane in the worst-hit city of Daegu. Those are the smallest daily jumps since Feb. 20. The country was reporting about 500 new cases per day in early March.

But there’s still concern over infections linked to passengers arriving from overseas.

The KBO announced last month that it was postponing the start of its season but that it still hoped to maintain a 144-game regular-season schedule. It then said it could ban spectators from games when infection risks were high.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

