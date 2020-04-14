Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Tour de France won’t start as scheduled

April 14, 2020 4:08 am
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Tour de France won’t begin as originally planned because French President Emmanuel Macron has canceled all public events with large crowds through mid-July in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tour organizers say it is now impossible for the three-week race to start on June 27 in the Riviera city of Nice as scheduled.

It is unclear if cycling’s biggest event will be scrapped from the race calendar. New plans are likely to be announced before the end of the month following consultations with the governing body of cycling.

