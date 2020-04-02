Thursday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Announced OL Justin Murray signed a one-year exclusive rights tender.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Dr. Chris Carr as Director of Performance Psychology and Team Behavioral Health Clinician. Signed WR Devin Funchess.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Announced RB Derrick Henry has signed his franchise tender.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Justin Richards.

